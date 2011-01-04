HP adds staff in Ireland

Hewlett Packard is added to its Irish workforce with 100 new jobs in the company's IT division in Ballybrit (Co Galway).

More than 70 of the new jobs will be filled. The rest is set to be added over the next 3 years. The highly-skilled jobs will be based within the company's global IT division in Co Galway, reports RTÉ.



The computer multinational employs over 4'000 Irish staff with operations in Galway, Dublin, Kildare and Belfast.