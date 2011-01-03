New orders for Kitron Arendal

EMS-provider Kitron has received new orders for its subsidiary Kitron AS in Arendal (Norway).

Kitron ASA's subsidiary Kitron AS in Arendal (Norway), has received new orders from an offshore customer at a value of NOK 32 million (EUR 4.1 million) for deliveries in 2011. The estimated total deliveries for 2011 and 2012 are about NOK 180 million (EUR 23 million).