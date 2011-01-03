Rogers to acquire Curamik Electronics GmbH

Rogers signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the stock of Curamik Electronics GmbH, headquartered in Eschenbach (Germany), for EUR 116 million (subject to closing adjustments).

The acquisition will be financed through a combination of borrowings under existing bank credit facilities and cash and is expected to close this week.



Curamik, founded in 1983, develops and produces direct copper bonded (DCB) ceramic substrate products used in the design of intelligent power management devices, such as Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) modules. These devices enable a wide range of products including highly efficient industrial motor drives, wind and solar energy converters and hybrid electric vehicle drive systems.



Most of Curamik’s products are manufactured using state-of-the-art automated processes in its facility located in Eschenbach (Germany).