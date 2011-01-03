European semiconductor sales up 2.5% in November

© ABB

European chip sales have increased for the fifth consecutive month in November 2010 compared to the previous month on a three month rolling average basis, the WSTS reports.

In contrast with the positive 2.5% growth registered in Europe in November, a decline in sales could be observed in the same period across all the other regions.Discrete, sensors & actuators and MOS micro have been the main drivers for the November growth in Europe on a three month rolling average, whereas optoelectronics and total logic have been weaker in November. Sales for memories grew in November as well: notably total MOS memory increased by 3.5% and total flash memory grew by9.9%.Overall, European semiconductor sales in November 2010 amounted to US$ 3.422 billion. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales increase lowered slightly further to 28.7% in 2010 versus the same period in the year 2009.The exchange rate of the Euro compared to the US dollar has again widened slightly its impact on the European sales picture in the last month. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 2.534 billion Euros in November 2010, up 0.6% on the previous month and up 23.7% versus the same month a year ago. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales increased by 35.4% in 2010 versus the same period in the year 2009. On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in November 2010 were US$ 25.972 billion, down 0.9% versus the previous month. This results in an increase of 14.4% versus the same month in 2009 and on a YTD basis it results in an increase of 34.0%.