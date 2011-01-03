© Espow.com

EU standards for common mobile phone charger

The European Commission has approved a universal standard for smartphone chargers sold in Europe. This will make the sight of thousands of different chargers in each home - from old, as well as new phones - a thing of the past.

As a result of the new standard, mobile phone producers committed to ensure compatibility of data-enabled mobile phones, on the basis of the Micro-USB connector. The agreement was established in June 2009 and signed by Apple, Emblaze Mobile, Huawei Technologies, LGE, Motorola Mobility, NEC, Nokia, Qualcomm, Research In Motion, Samsung, Sony Ericsson, TCT Mobile (Alcatel), Texas Instruments and Atmel.



European Commission Vice-President Antonio Tajani, Commissioner for Industry and Entrepreneurship, said: "I am very happy that the European Standardisation Bodies have met our request to develop within a short space of time the technical standards necessary for a common mobile phone charger based on the work done by industry. Now it is time for industry to show its commitment to sell mobile phones for the new charger. The common charger will make life easier for consumers, reduce waste and benefit businesses. It is a true win-win situation."



The European Commission expects the first common chargers and mobile phones compatible with the new standards to reach the European market in the first months of 2011.