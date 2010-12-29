Foxconn with additional China investment

Foxconn is said to invest further in China to increase iPad production for Cupertino-based Apple.

Taiwan-based EMS-giant Foxconn will make additional investments in it Chinese manufacturing operations to increase the annual iPad production, media reports suggest. This would increase iPad production output from 20 million to 100 million units by 2013 (with 2011 output to reach 40 million units).