Gordon Holden, Peter Kirwan, Mike Devine

Exception with new Operational Team

UK based Exception PCB, with manufacturing in Tewkesbury, has recruited new staff to head up its Engineering and Technical Teams.

Peter Kirwan joins as Engineering Director having gained valuable experience in excess of 20 years in the Telecommunications and PCB industry. Exception PCB has recently invested GBP 1.3m in equipment comprising of full automation of the inner layer processes together with 20 micron capability in all copper exposure definition. Peter Kirwan said “Investment in processes such as the very latest High Definition Laser Direct Image equipment puts us at the forefront of the High Density Interconnect supply base within Europe.”



Mike Devine, has been appointed as Technical Director, having 26 years of in-depth technical and process experience in the PCB manufacturing industry. He will lead the Commercial Technical Team with the enhancement of technology to assist with real-time access via teleconference and on-line engineering supporting design and manufacturing solutions. Mr Devine states, “Consistent with our focus on Original Design Manufacturing this development will enhance the Client experience, PCB will be the first company to provide around the clock support to engineers throughout the world.”