Foxconn to hire 140'000 for Zhengzhou facility

EMS-giant Foxconn is reportedly to hire more than 140'000 new staff for its manufacturing hub in Zhengzhou City (northern China) during 2011.

Taiwan-based EMS-provider Foxconn is to hire more than 140'000 employees during 2011 for its manufacturing operations in Zhengzhou City. The company has reportedly completed phase 1 of its development initiative, which was started in September this year. Foxconn has already completed 19 dormitories, with 49 still to follow, reports DigiTimes.