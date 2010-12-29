IPC: Rigid PCB shipments up 10% in November

Rigid PCB shipments were up 9.7% and bookings increased 4.3% in November 2010 from November 2009, writes the IPC Association Connecting Electronics Industries.

Year to date, rigid PCB shipments were up 18.6% and bookings have grown 23.4%. Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments decreased 3.5% and rigid bookings increased 2.3%. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in November 2010 fell to 0.96.This image has a zoom-function.Flexible circuit shipments in November 2010 were up 38.8% and bookings grew 14.2% compared to November 2009. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments increased 13.2% and bookings were up 19.0%. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments increased 6.1% and flex bookings decreased 5.5%. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio in November 2010 dropped to 0.92.This image has a zoom-function.For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in November 2010 increased 11.8%t from November 2009, as orders booked increased 5.0% from November 2009. Year to date, combined industry shipments were up 18.1% and bookings were up 23.0%. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for November 2010 decreased 2.7% and bookings increased 1.7%. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in November 2010 dipped to 0.96.This image has a zoom-function.“Year-on-year growth rates for rigid PCB and flexible circuit sales are still positive, but the rate of growth for rigid PCBs is slowing while the growth rate for flex is now increasing. Although sales are still strong, orders have slowed in both segments, due in part to seasonal effects this month. Slowing orders have driven the book-to-bill ratio downward over the past six months,” said IPC President & CEO Denny McGuirk.This image has a zoom-function.