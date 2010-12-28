Electronics Production | December 28, 2010
Zizala looks for staff in Austria
Automotive supplier Zizala plans to hire 400 new employees for its Austrian operations by 2012, among them 200 technicians and engineers.
The company, which produces lightning systems for the automobile industry, currently employs more than 1'400 staff, 300 of which were added over the last 18 months.
Zizala, which is headquartered in Austrian Wieselburg, attributes the expansion plans to increased demand from Asia. Business in Europe however is stagnating, the company's CEO Mr Schuhleitner told the Handelsblatt in an interview.
Zizala is expecting a 2010 turnover of EUR 215 million, an increase of 20%. The entire ZKW Group - which is made up of Zizala, KES (CZ) and ZKW Slovakia - estimates turnover to increase by 30% to EUR 280 million.
Zizala, which is headquartered in Austrian Wieselburg, attributes the expansion plans to increased demand from Asia. Business in Europe however is stagnating, the company's CEO Mr Schuhleitner told the Handelsblatt in an interview.
Zizala is expecting a 2010 turnover of EUR 215 million, an increase of 20%. The entire ZKW Group - which is made up of Zizala, KES (CZ) and ZKW Slovakia - estimates turnover to increase by 30% to EUR 280 million.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments