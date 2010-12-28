Zizala looks for staff in Austria

Automotive supplier Zizala plans to hire 400 new employees for its Austrian operations by 2012, among them 200 technicians and engineers.

The company, which produces lightning systems for the automobile industry, currently employs more than 1'400 staff, 300 of which were added over the last 18 months.



Zizala, which is headquartered in Austrian Wieselburg, attributes the expansion plans to increased demand from Asia. Business in Europe however is stagnating, the company's CEO Mr Schuhleitner told the Handelsblatt in an interview.



Zizala is expecting a 2010 turnover of EUR 215 million, an increase of 20%. The entire ZKW Group - which is made up of Zizala, KES (CZ) and ZKW Slovakia - estimates turnover to increase by 30% to EUR 280 million.