Epcos to add to Hungarian workforce

Epcos Kft. is to increase capacity at it Hungarian site in Szombathely. The company plans to further increase staff numbers at the manufacturing site.

The TDK-EPC Group, as part of its long-term strategy, has recently made and investment of around EUR 3 million and increased staff numbers by 600 over the last few months. This number is to raise further - by 400 - over the next 2 years.



The investments are also (partially) due to new product developments, local media reports.