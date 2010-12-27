CT invests in AOI technology

UK-based EMS-provider CT Production has invested in the latest AOI technology in the form of the Marantz iSpector.

"The good news for CT's customers is that this machine will enable costs to be controlled, due to the increased speed and automation it offers. It also ensures improved consistency over human inspection, which until now has been impossible to beat in similar machines, due to the complex judgement required", the EMS-provider states.



CT Production prefers AOI technology to that of ICT (In Circuit Test) 'as it offers better verification with less programming and without costly tooling. It also avoids the need for the product to be specially designed with the test points that ICT demands. It offers greater coverage than ICT, which typically only checks around 80% of components and lacks solder joint verification. It is therefore more suited to manufacturing services and the needs of CT's customers'.