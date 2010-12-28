Foxconn & Toshiba in LCD alliance?

Asian companies Toshiba and Foxconn are rumoured to negotiate an LCD alliance, which would create the world's largest supplier of small and mid-size LCD panels.

Foxconn is said to invest JPY 100 billion (EUR 919 million) in shares of Hitachi Displays Ltd., reports Nikkei, indicating that negotiations were in final stages. This would also give a controlling stake to EMS-giant Foxconn. The new venture would also establish a new manufacturing facility in Japan, with operation scheduled to begin in 2012.