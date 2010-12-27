Sony buys back chip manufacturing from Toshiba

Sony is to spend about JPY 100 billion (EUR 919 million) to boost the production of image sensors at its chip facilities at Nagasaki Prefecture, western Japan, in the business year ending March 2012.

Sony and Toshiba have reached a basic accord, enabling the transfer of Toshiba's system large scale integration chip facilities in Nagasaki to Sony. A part of the JPY 100 billion will be spent on buying the facilities from Toshiba, while the remainder will be used for the conversion of the existing line and launching new equipment. After taking over the plant, Sony will convert a part of the equipment into a wafer-making line capable of producing image sensors.



Toshiba on the other hand is said to outsource production of its non-memory products to other chip manufacturers, including Samsung, Bloomberg reports.