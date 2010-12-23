Infineon takes Top2 in cellular baseband market in 3Q/2010

Global cellular baseband revenues reached USD 3.4 billion in 3Q/2010, registering a 12.6% year-on-year growth, according to the latest report from the Strategy Analytics.

This report provisionally estimates that cellular baseband revenues for the first nine months in 2010 reached USD 9.4 billion. Strategy Analytics reports that the lead up to the end-of-year holiday season helped most baseband vendors to register impressive growth in terms of both units and revenue. Qualcomm led the cellular baseband market in 3Q/2010, with the help of its strong position in the CDMA and W-CDMA baseband markets.



Infineon, Broadcom, Spreadtrum, Icera, Marvell and VIA Telecom all made significant progress in 3Q/2010, while MediaTek and ST-Ericsson struggled to increase their revenue share in the face of stiff competition. 2010 is proving to be a challenging year for MediaTek after several years of growth from 2004 to 2009.



According to Stuart Robinson, Director of the Handset Component Technologies service: “Infineon rose to the number two revenue position in 3Q/2010, on the strength of several of high-volume design wins at tier-one handset OEMs. Strategy Analytics estimates that Apple accounted for over one-third of Infineon’s baseband revenues in 3Q/2010.”



"Broadcom and Spreadtrum continued to gain market share in cellular basebands and showed impressive growth in units and revenue in 3Q/2010. Strategy Analytics estimates that Broadcom and Spreadtrum together accounted for 12% of GSM/GPRS/EDGE baseband shipments in 3Q/2010, up from just 7% in 3Q/2009", commented Sravan Kundojjala, Senior Analyst.