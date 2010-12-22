New selective soldering machine for BB electronics

The Danish EMS-provider BB electronics has invested in new production equipment: "In order to further improve our flexibility and process capability we have invested in a new super flexible selective soldering machine".

The selected machine is an Ecoselect 2 from ERSA. The machine has 2 independent solder pots and nozzles, which means that the system can either operate with 2 different nozzles assembled or operate with both lead free and leaded tin simultaneously. Furthermore, replacement of tin pots is possible in a very safe and simple system, thus pots can be replaced in less than 15 minutes (plus the heating time).



The machine will primarily be used for demanding series in low volume and prototypes.