Ericsson acquires Optimi

Today Ericsson acquires Optimi Corporation, a US-Spanish telecommunications vendor providing products and services within the networks optimization and management sector. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition brings in approximately 200 highly skilled professionals and a complete portfolio of services and tools.



"The Optimi portfolio complements our existing OSS portfolio, which today is largely deployed among networks managed by Ericsson," said Magnus Mandersson, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Unit Global Services, Ericsson. "Network optimization is already a core business for Ericsson. Today's acquisition is further proof of our commitment to support our customers in the transformation currently taking place within the telecommunications industry. Over the years, we have invested in processes, methods and tools, so it is in our DNA."