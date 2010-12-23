Poland picks Israeli Multi-Sensor Monitoring & Surveillance Systems

Haifa (Israel) based Elbit Systems was awarded a contract valued at approximately USD 16 million from the Polish Ministry of National Defense to supply mobile multi-sensor monitoring and surveillance systems for the Polish Army.

According to the contract, a consortium composed of Elbit Systems Land and C4I-Tadiran and the Polish Military Communication Institute, will provide a variety of sensors to be deployed onboard a ROSOMAK 8X8 vehicle. The systems onboard the vehicle will be comprised of a variety of visual payloads, TV, thermal vision systems, motion detection battlefield surveillance radar unit, encrypted communications systems, as well as an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) system. The project will be performed in cooperation with the local Polish industries.



The project is scheduled to be completed in the next year.



Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land and C4I - Tadiran, noted: "We are very proud to be selected to perform this technologically advanced project for the Polish Army in cooperation with the Military Communication Institute. Offering innovative end-to-end surveillance capabilities, we are able to provide our customers with cutting-edge Intelligence solutions, and we hope this project will be followed by further projects in Poland and in other countries as well."