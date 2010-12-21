Former TT electronics ims Director joins CHH CoNeX

Sarah McNamara

Former EMEA Sales and Marketing Director for the integrated manufacturing services division of TT electronics, Sarah McNamara, has joined cable assemblies and integrated solutions provider, CHH CoNeX, as Commercial Manager.

This new appointment is key to ensuring the company remains in a strong position despite the downturn in the manufacturing sector across the UK.Ms McNamara, who is part of the new executive team, will be responsible for developing CHH CoNeX’s commercial activities which include seeking new business opportunities within key market sectors. She will also have responsibility for the customer services team and programme managers as the Birmingham-based business continues with its ambitious growth and expansion plans.Andy Whitmore, Marketing and Sales Director, said: “Sarah has extensive experience of the industrial, medical, aerospace and defence markets and a strong track record of delivering results for both existing and new clients. As CHH CoNeX continues with its expansion into the telecoms, industrial, medical, transport, security, aerospace and defence markets, Sarah’s role will be to ensure that all our customers continue to benefit from quality assured products, services and solutions which are delivered at the optimum total cost of acquisition. We welcome Sarah to the team."Commenting on her appointment, Sarah added: "CHH CoNeX has an exemplary record for innovative products, services and solutions as well as on-time delivery. I will be looking to ensure that all CHH CoNeX clients are getting the maximum benefit from this strategy and that we continually add value across the business."CHH CoNeX currently employs around 105 people. The company provides outsourced design and manufacturing of cable assemblies, box build, rack integration, supply chain management from its 85'000 square feet Witton plant.