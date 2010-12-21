Trio join Axiom as highest ever turnover is forecasted

As Welsh manufacturer, Axiom Manufacturing Services, forecasts its highest ever sales turnover figures for the next 12 months, it has made three new appointments to support its ambitious growth plans.

The Newbridge-based contract electronics manufacturer has appointed Christine Elliott, 33, as supply chain lead, Mark Henderson, 55, as technical engineer and Mike Gillard, 47, joins the business development group as a senior account manager.



With 15 years experience in the electronics industry, working predominately in purchasing, Ms Elliott will focus on procurement for Axiom’s new production introduction. She will research and supply the parts for new technology and see it through to the first build before handing over to production buyers.



Mr Gillard’s 30 years experience in sales for the manufacturing industry will complement his role in developing new business and growing existing accounts.



Mr Henderson brings 26 years experience in the electronics industry to Axiom and will concentrate on improving the company’s processes in order to offer customers the best technology on the market.



Managing director at Axiom, David Davies, said: “Manufacturing has declined in previous years, but it was sectors like this industry that battled through the recession making the largest contribution to the latest GDP figures of 1%.



“At Axiom we are continually looking at ways to develop new products and grow existing accounts which has resulted in our encouraging forecasted figures. Mike, Mark and Christine will be integral to our growth plans.”