Blackberry helps RIM sales

Canada-based Research-in-Motion (RIM) shipped approximately 14.2 million devices during fiscal 3Q/2010.

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2011 was USD 5.49 billion, up 19% from USD 4.62 billion in the previous quarter and up 40% from USD 3.92 billion in the same quarter of last year. The revenue breakdown for the quarter was approximately 82% for devices, 15% for service, and 3% for software and other revenue.



"We are pleased to report another record quarter with strong growth in shipments of BlackBerry smartphones leading to record revenue, subscriber additions and earnings. RIM’s business continues to grow and diversify as BlackBerry adoption accelerates in markets around the world," said Jim Balsillie, Co-CEO at Research In Motion.



The Company’s net income for the quarter was USD 911.1 million, compared with net income of USD 796.7 million in the prior quarter and net income of USD 628.4 million, in the same quarter last year.



Q4 Outlook



Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011 ending February 26, 2011 is expected to be in the range of USD 5.5 - 5.7 billion. Gross margin percentage for the fourth quarter is expected to be similar to third quarter levels.