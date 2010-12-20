Electronics Production | December 20, 2010
Videoton with successful 2010
Hungarian EMS-provider Videoton is looking back on a rather successful 2010. Videoton Electronic Assembly Services as well as VT Automotive Electronics were able to report on orders from new customers.
Videoton Electronic Assembly Services – producing complete modules beside assembling PCBs – has won several new businesses in the field of industrial applications which is considered its main market today.
Due to these new projects and the customer relations developing throughout the years the product portfolio of the company has radically changed, and the earlier large series electronic assembly was almost fully replaced by the production of complex, low volume, high diversity products in its Hungarian site.
The success of the company is also attributed to the recently started investments targeting technology improvement and capacity extension (new Fuji NXT insertion machines, AOI, laser engraving and labelling equipment, etc.), the EMS-provider states.
Parallel to this Videoton Electronic Assembly Services, owning a site also in Bulgaria, increased its business volume in the field of manufacturing high series, labour intensive products too. The low cost Stara Zagora site, producing mainly household and industrial electronics, increased its year 2010 turnover not only with its strategic customers but won several new businesses, which clearly shows its competitiveness in the European market, Videoton continued.
VT Automotive Electronics, the Videoton subsidiary company specialised in the production of automotive electronics, has accomplished substantial investments which improve its technology and extend its capacity. The year 2010 turnover of the company manufacturing control electronics, modules and electromechanical sub-assemblies exclusively for the automotive industry is 10% more than the year before.
VT Automotive Electronics has won several new businesses from its existing, traditional customers, and succeeded to achieve further orders from new customers. This not only ensures a stable business basis for long term but also establishes the further development of the company. The new products are innovative and more complex than the currently produced ones.
