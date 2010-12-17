Electronics Production | December 17, 2010
Europe’s biggest clean room goes under the hammer
The former Hyundai factory in Dunfermline, Scotland, dubbed locally as the ‘Hyundai White Elephant’ is set to be transformed into a centre for the renewable energy sector.
Hyundai’s original plans to open a semi conductor facility never came to fruition, despite the GBP 80 million spent on installing top of the range site utilities. The site has changed hands several times since Hyundai’s exit, firstly being sold to Motorola and subsequently to Freescale.
Shepherd Offshore Group acquired the complete site in November 2010. In order to facilitate the new development the unused plant and equipment will be sold, awarded to auctioneers Troostwijk Auctions, and the buildings demolished to make way for the state of the art renewable energy centre spanning the 150 acre site.
From a global perspective the centre will be addressing the increasingly important issue of renewal energy. More pressing for the local community will be the creation of jobs, both in the construction phase and long term employment on completion which is anticipated to be in 2015.
Troostwijk Auction’s President Wim Dieker said: "It is unprecedented to see such a huge inventory of high quality equipment, most of which has never been used. There are four huge 6000kW boilers, three 1800kVA diesel alternators, ten 750kW chilled water plants, a massive 600kW air compressor, and three 315kW centrifugal vacuum compressors, three 820lt/hr pure steam generators, UV water purifiers, plus the biggest clean room in Europe. At over 14'750sqm it is the size of 2 football pitches."
