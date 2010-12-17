Rimaster opens new, second factory in Poland

In line with an explicit expansion strategy, Rimaster AB opens a new, second production unit in Poland. In operation already, the new factory is situated in the town of Borne Sulinowo, in west-Pomerania some 150 kms west of Szczecin.

The new unit will notably enhance production capability and is primarily intended to serve current and coming customers in Central and Western Europe.



"The opening of this unit is a leap forward for the entire Rimaster Group. The Borne factory is closely linked to our dedicated west-European venture, where our rencently-opened customer centre in Brussel is a vital component. So far, we see our expansion strategy has been beneficial to all our units, as we are building a strong foot-hold on new markets and an ever stronger on our current", says Jan-Olof Andersson, President & CEO of the Rimaster Group.



"We had so much to do, as new and current customers were literally banging our door, so we had to make a significant capacity enhancement, nearly doubling our delivery capability. The need for additional production capacity was identified this summer, and work began early autumn. When we in mid-November were ready to start production, with necessary machinary and trained staff on site, the swift set-up was not just a record, it's a hallmark of our willingness to adapt to our customers needs", states Rimaster Poland's Managing Director Norbert Heib.