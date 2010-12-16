PCB Technologies aquires Melta

Israel based PCB Technologies Ltd. Has aquired the business of Melta-Inter Industries Ltd. for an estimated USD 14 million.

PCB Technologies on December 15 signed with Lirad Marketing Company Limited and MELTA PCB Ltd. an agreement to acquire all shares of MELTA Company Limited.



PCB Technologies will also pay Melta-Inter for use of its printed circuit board inventory and spare parts, based on their use in the first year, according to Israel based media Globes.