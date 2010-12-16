CTS with Swiss acquisition

CTS has reached a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets and liabilities of Fordahl SA, a privately held company located in Brügg (Switzerland).

Revenues are initially estimated at USD 5 million in 2011 and are expected to grow double-digit over the next several years. The acquisition adds new customers and opens up new market opportunities including products for European military applications.



Vinod M. Khilnani, CTS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased to continue our strategic expansion of electronic components capabilities and technologies. The Fordahl product line is capable of meeting the most stringent requirements and now allows CTS to offer products for the full industrial temperature range for telecommunications equipment.”



The agreement is subject to the approval of Fordahl shareholders and certain conditions typical of an acquisition of this type. CTS expects the transaction to close within the next 30 days.



Nils Engdahl, President of Fordahl SA, will join CTS as the European Operations Manager responsible for the full range of CTS’ and Fordahl’s combined frequency control products.