Antistat with new Italian distributor

Following a series of successful partnership wins within Europe, Antistat has now appointed GAIN, Gestione Approvvigionamenti Indiretti as their newest distributor based in Italy.

Besides the already successful offices in England, Scotland and Bulgaria, and a growing global distribution network, Antistat continues to accelerate its international business. The focus for GAIN in Europe will be to provide the full supply chain to both existing and new customers across Italy, France, Malta, the Mediterranean and North Africa.



"Antistat’s online presence is rapidly growing and therefore our client base doesn't stop at national borders. With this in mind, we want to expand further with new distributors in Europe meaning we can be closer to the growing demands of an increasingly international client base“, explained John Hensley, Antistat CEO.