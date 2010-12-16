Altera acquires Avalon Microelectronics

Altera has acquired Avalon Microelectronics, operating in the area of flexible Optical Transport Network (OTN) IP, for use in its FPGA and ASIC products.

With the acquisition of Avalon, Altera expands its portfolio of customizable IP solutions for OTN applications, supporting data rates at 1.2G, 2.5G and 10G, as well as 40G and 100G.



"Avalon has been a key partner for many years and is the sole IP supplier for the 100G OTN solutions implemented in our FPGAs. With its strong system expertise in transmission applications and detailed FPGA knowledge, Avalon has established itself as a key provider to numerous top-tier communications infrastructure OEMs. We are excited to have Avalon join the Altera family", said Don Faria, senior vice president, Communication and Broadcast Business Division, at Altera.



Terms have not been disclosed on the acquisition, which is not a material financial matter for Altera.