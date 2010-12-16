Premier Farnell and Sensonor sign global franchise agreement

Premier Farnell signed a global franchise agreement with Sensonor Technologies. The global agreement adds Sensonor Technologies’ newest sensors, based on MEMS technology and used for high precision applications, to Premier Farnell’s portfolio.

The new sensor product line is available through Premier Farnell’s business units in North America (Newark and element14), Europe (Farnell), ANZ, ASEAN, India, China and Hong Kong (element14).



“As a global player in the electronics distribution sector, we always require a comprehensive suite of products for our customers, especially design engineers interested in purchasing product at the beginning of the product life cycle, to offer them a broader cost-competitive choice from one source. We are delighted with the agreement with Sensonor Technologies, leaders in High Precision MEMS technology, providing an ideal partnership that is in line with our strategy to provide our customers with exceptional time-to-market technology and superior product support service", said Mike Buffham, Director of Product and Supplier management at Farnell Europe.



Hans Richard Petersen, VP Sales and Marketing and Co-founder of Sensonor Technologies AS, said: “We are very pleased with this partnership which now enables us to offer the advantages of our high precision sensors to customers all over the world. The agreement is proof of the high level of trust that the electronic industry bestows upon Premier Farnell and its distribution leadership within the market.”