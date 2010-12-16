Nexeon with Li-ion cell world record?

Li-ion battery cells with the world’s highest capacity for their size. This was claimed by UK-based Nexeon. The firm’s silicon anode technology, have a capacity of 3.2Ah and were produced at the company’s pilot plant in Oxfordshire.

Today’s commercial carbon-based Li-ion cells offer capacities of between 2.5Ah and 3.1Ah. The achievement of 3.2Ah with the latest ‘18650′ type cells was carried out at a realistic discharge rate (known as C/3), that is representative of real market applications. Nexeon has achieved even higher capacities with lower discharge rates.



In addition to powering today’s ubiquitous gadgets, high performance batteries are also increasingly important as energy storage systems for the various types of clean energy systems now being developed.