PCB market in September 2010 with pre-crisis level

Sales figures for PCB manufacturers increased with 9% in September 2010: when compared to August 2010, reports the ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems. Compared to September 2009, sales increased 37%. Accumulated figures for the first 3 quarters show an increase of 35% (compared to 2009).

During the summer holiday season – which came to and end in September – many companies tried to reduce high order back-log t special measures. Further increasing delivery times were hardly acceptable to customers. As a result, revenues increased again – atypical for this month. For the first 3 quarter of 2010, accumulated sales figures were almost at the same level as total sales for the year 2009.



Order intake was 5% higher than for August and 26% higher than for September 2009. The value of accumulated orders for the first three quarters of 2010 was almost twice as high as for the same period of 2009. Order intake was only 2.5% lower than that of pre-cisis 2008.



Orders are very inconsistent and highly dependent on the strategic line up of the respective PCB manufacturer. High volume manufacturers are reporting 'normalizing tendencies', i.e. retraction from advanced ordering.



Due to seasonal order intake, with at the same time increasing sales figures, the book-to-bill ratio fell to 0.92. For the next few months, the ZVEI expects to see similar figures.