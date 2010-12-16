1'500 employees may leave Jabil Kwidzyn

Jabil's unit in Kwidzyn (Poland) is said to plan job reductions. Up to 1'500 staff may lose their jobs at the facility. Reductions are apparently scheduled until March 2011.

Over the next few months, 1'500 employees at the EMS-provider Jabil's Polish manufacturing unit in Kwidzyn (Poland) are to lose their jobs. At the moment the Jabil management board has not confirmed this information. At the end of November 2010, the EMS-provider dismissed 223 staff. The Kwidzyn Employment Office is talking already about 300 unemployed people, local media reports. The reductions will affect staff with non-permanent contracts.