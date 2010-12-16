Electronics Production | December 16, 2010
Connect Group pulls its weight for green energy project
Connect Group is to assemble the 1000 smart grid charging points for electric vehicles that Belgian company eNovates wants to install as quickly as possible in Belgium.
"In this venture we will be helping our partner placing Belgium on the map in the electrical mobility sector", says CEO Luc Switten. "Our company will be contributing its full expertise in electronic module assembly for the green energy sector together with its experience in supporting promising startups, in order to make this project a success."
The European production of smart grid charging stations was officially launched today by Flemish Minister for Innovation Ingrid Lieten: "The electric car will soon be with us. It is good that companies want to cooperate in the introduction of electric vehicles. Electric cars do not emit CO2 and small particles and are thus much healthier for us. Recharging an electric car also costs much less than refueling a normal car. For electric cars to be really viable and popular we first need public charging points. But it is important that proper arrangements be made so that we can recharge our electric cars in the same way in Hasselt, Ghent, Stockholm and throughout Europe. So let me conclude by saying that I support private initiatives that want to help give the electric car a future. I want to do this as much as possible in consultation. I believe that government and industry need each other in order to address the introduction of the electric car in a coordinated and efficient way."
Connect Group will not just be assembling. In this project the company intends to fully apply the principle of "walk the talk". "We will also be installing charging points in our own factories to give concrete shape to the goal of placing electrical mobility within everyone's reach."
