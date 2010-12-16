Micronic Mydata adjusts the outlook for sales in 2010

Pro forma sales in 2009 amounted to just over SEK 1 billion. The Board´s earlier assessment was for total sales in 2010 to exceed this level somewhat. Delivery of two laser pattern generators in the 4Q will have an impact on full year sales. The Board´s assessment is now for sales to reach approximately SEK 1.2 billion.

On September 13, Micronic Mydata received a multiple order for two laser pattern generators from an Asian customer. The order consisted of one Prexision-8 and one LRS15000-TFT3 system. Both systems are for production of display photomasks. The LRS15000-TFT3 system was scheduled for delivery during the fourth quarter 2010 and the Prexision-8 system was scheduled for delivery during the second quarter 2011.



Micronic Mydata has come to an agreement with the customer to deliver both systems during the fourth quarter 2010. Due to this agreement the Board´s earlier full year sales assessment is now revised.



"The delivery of two laser pattern generators in the fourth quarter will, together with delivery of other parts of the order stock, contribute to strong sales and earnings for the fourth quarter," said Peter Uddfors, President and CEO of Micronic Mydata AB. In the fourth quarter Micronic Mydata also ships the first LDI system to one of our collaboration partners. The system will now be evaluated for future production. The LDI delivery has however, according to our plan which has already been communicated, no impact on sales in 2010."