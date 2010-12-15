Makso chooses Mydata for 68'000 cph SMT capacity boost

Makso Electronics, an EMS provider in the Netherlands, has responded to increasing demand for its services by ordering a new Mydata MY100DX14/DX14 SMT Synergy line.

The new line, which comprises of two Mydata DX14 pick-and-place machines configured for integrated operation in a single cell, has a total of 320 feeder positions and a maximum capacity of 68'000 cph.



Makso is operating the line under the control of Mydata’s renowned MYPlan and MYLabel software, which works in conjunction with the site’s existing Aegis MES installation and Mydata shared database to provide a fully integrated software solution.



To provide maximum flexibility to cater for future developments at Makso Electronics, the new line has been configured so that it can, should the need arise, be run as two separate machines, each operating completely independently of the other and allowing two PCBs to assembled concurrently.