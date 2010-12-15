The smallest microchip at only 9 nanometres

Taiwanese researchers from the Taiwan’s National Applied Research Laboratories claim to have developed the world's smallest memory chip at a mere 9 nanometres.

The resistive random access memory (RRAM) features patterns measuring 9 nanometers and holds 20 times more information than the flash memory cards used in most cameras and cell phones. It also needs just 0.005% of the electricity used in standard products.