Intel and AMD face Microprocessor stalemate

The world’s two largest microprocessor manufacturers—Intel and Advanced Micro Devices—held their ground in the third quarter, with neither company able to wrest significant market share away from the other, according to market researcher iSuppli.

Intel in the third quarter of 2010 accounted for 80.1% of global revenue for microprocessors. Intel’s standing during the quarter was up a slight 0.1 of a percentage point from the year-ago figure of 80.0% share, but was down 0.3 of a percentage point sequentially from 80.4 percent in the second quarter.



Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) lost market share on both sequential and year-over comparisons, but the decrease amounted to less than 1 percentage point. The company accounted for 11.3% of worldwide microprocessor revenue during the period, down from 11.5% in the second quarter and down from 12.1% in the third quarter a year ago.



“In reality, the share changes in the third quarter from the two incumbents were extremely small and not at all significant. What is significant, however, is that neither company has been able to take any sizable share away from the other. One reason is that each company offers well-matched competitive product portfolios. Another reason is that end markets are not undergoing significant changes in market share of product lineup that would impact microprocessor market share", said Matthew Wilkins, principal analyst for compute platforms at iSuppli.