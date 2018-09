Ceramic chip antennas vs. PCB trace antennas: a comparison

Multi-purpose machine-to-machine devices require a high quality radio interface that will operate in the Zigbee, ISM, and

cellular bands including LTE, bands which lie between 700 and 2500 MHz.

A trace antenna on a printed circuit board (PCB) is often the first type of interface considered for one of these applications. However, using a ceramic antenna can be a good or even better alternative. The purpose of a traceantenna on a PCB is to provide a method of wireless communication. During the manufacture of the PCB, the trace islaminated on the PCB’s surface or, in some cases, the traces can occupy several layers of a multilayer board. In thesecases, vias are used to interconnect the traces on each layer. Feeding the antenna is normally arranged with a micro-stripline from the radio module.Using a trace antenna has several advantages:• Manufacturing costs are relatively low as the trace is applied as part of the PCB assembly process.• The structure is extremely simple and, because the antenna is on the surface of the PCB, the structure profile is very thin.• Optimally designed trace antennas have a large bandwidth.• They’re a good solution for sized-optomized PCBs in a stable environment. Some of the disadvantages are that trace solutions do not work well if:• The available PCB area for the antenna is small.• Objects are too close to the antenna area on the PCB.• They come in contact with, or are in close proximity to, people• The antenna performance and tuning are significantly affected by the PCB design. Because of this, the tuning needs to be checked/adjusted after each change made to the PCB layout.-------------------About the AuthorJouni Lifländer, RF designer for Pulse Finland Oy , has worked at Pulse Kempele since 2008. He has a Bachelor ofEngineering from Rovaniemi Polytechnic and a Masters in Engineering, specializing in radio engineering, from theUniversity of Oulu in Finland.