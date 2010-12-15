Electronics Production | December 15, 2010
Malaysian companies in missile technology purchasing plot
More news about electronics companies from recent U.S. diplomatic cables that were published by internet platform WikiLeaks. Two Malayian companies were implicated with being a part in a missile technology purchasing plot.
Two Malaysian firms - Electronics Component Limited (ECL) and Skylife Worldwide Sdn Bhd - were said to be involved in a network controlled by Iran to purchase missile technology from China.
Electronics Component Limited (ECL) to buy TRS-500 gyroscopes from the Chinese firm VibTel Industrial Co. Inc. (Ref A). These gyroscopes, which are controlled by the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) and China's missile-related export controls, would be suitable for use in the guidance systems of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Chinese officials agreed to investigate this information, but asked for additional details on ECL's relationships with firms in Iran (Ref B). To support their efforts in this case, we would like to inform them that ECL is part of a network of Iranian-controlled front companies that includes the Iranian firm Shahin Sefid Esta and the Malaysia-based front company Skylife Worldwide Sdn Bhd. This network procures sensitive goods on behalf of a number of Iranian entities of proliferation concern, including the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1737-designated entities Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group (SHIG) and Ya Mahdi Industries. We want to provide this information to Chinese officials and emphasize that we believe the transfer of this controlled equipment to a company linked to UNSCR-designated entities would be prohibited pursuant to UNSCR 1737.
