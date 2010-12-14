Rohde & Schwarz delivers test equipment to Flann Microwave

Rohde & Schwarz delivers millimeter wave test equipment to Flann Microwave (Bodmin, UK), a supplier of waveguide components and systems used in research, communications, radar and security applications.

Flann acquired the 50 GHz R&S ZVA vector network analyser in June, subsequently taking delivery of millimeter-wave converter heads that enable the company to test to 220 GHz. This represents the highest frequency test capability known within any UK commercial company to date.



Commented Ian Crane, Chief Technical Officer at Flann Microwave: “Expanding our test capability to 500 GHz gives us a distinct commercial edge. We are already seeing enquiries for high frequency applications driven by news of our advanced test set-up.”



“We are delighted to have been selected by Flann Microwave to help establish their high frequency test capability”, said Steve Edwards, T&M Sales Manager at Rohde & Schwarz UK. He added: “The millimeter application area is an exciting growth opportunity for Rohde & Schwarz and we plan to continue to expand our product offerings at these frequencies.”