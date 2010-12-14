Leoni sells 2 subsidiary to euromicron holding GmbH

Leoni will deepen their partnership further in the market for fiber optic-based network infrastructures. As part of this move, Leoni sold the two subsidiaries, Leoni NBG Fiber Optics GmbH based in Gmünd (Austria) and Leoni WCS Benelux B.V. in Amersfoort (Netherlands) to euromicron.

As an all-in solution provider, NBG Fiber Optics GmbH – to be known in the future as euromicron NBG – covers a broad spectrum of passive system components such as glass fiber cable, empty conduit systems as well as connection technology and provides planning, engineering, project management as well as installation services in the FTTH segment, primarily so in the German-speaking region. Leoni WCS Benelux B.V. operates as a sales and distribution company in the Benelux countries. The two companies employ a total of about 60 people.



Leoni and euromicron regard the deal as the start of greater collaboration in the FTTH business and expect this closer linking of their skills and market access to strengthen their combined market position. The companies see opportunities for joint endeavour in other segments as well.