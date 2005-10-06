Huawei in cooperation with BTC

According to the Bulgarian magazine Dnevnik, Chinese Huawei Technologies has been selected by the Bulgarian Telecommunications Company BTC to upgrade its nationwide fixed-line network, South East Europe report.

Huawei won the deal through a public bidding, which took place after an 8-month testing that also involved a couple of competitors. Huawei will supply NGN (next generation network) and MSAN (multi-service access network) equipment to the Bulgarian carrier, which has more than 90% of the country's fixed-line market.



Huawei together with Ericsson supplies BTC with equipment for it's mobile network as well.

