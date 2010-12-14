Mouser expands agreement with Phoenix Contact

Mouser Electronics has extended its distribution agreement with Phoenix Contact to now include Europe

The new European agreement with Phoenix Contact coincides with Mouser’s international expansion strategy by adding another high-profile manufacturer to Mouser’s European lineup. Mouser currently has 5 branch offices throughout Europe in countries such as Germany, UK, Italy, France, and Israel, as well as multiple locations across Asia and the Americas. Mouser also has more than 20 European websites in numerous languages and currencies.



“After having already signed a distribution agreement for the North America region, Phoenix Contact is now also pleased to cooperate with Mouser in EMEA”, said Frank Stuehrenberg, Executive Vice President Global Sales and member of the Phoenix Contact Executive Board.



Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser Vice President of EMEA and APAC Business, remarks: “We are excited that our agreement with Phoenix Contact now includes Europe which is such a strong market for their products. Mouser has a decade-long, mutually beneficial partnership with Phoenix Contact and it is our desire to repeat the same success in the European market. Mouser reaffirms its commitment to being the source most preferred by design engineers worldwide.”