Solon sells Swiss subsidiary

Solon SE has today announced that it has sold its Swiss subsidiary Solon Inverters AG to Delta Energy Systems (Germany) GmbH, which forms part of the Taiwan-based Delta Electronics Group.

The change of control takes immediate effect. The parties have agreed not to disclose any details of the transaction.



Solon Inverters AG – which was founded in 1992 under the name asp AG and is based in Uznach, Switzerland – has been a member of the Solon Group since 2000 and develops, produces and sells sinewave inverters for stand-alone installations. The company and its 14 employees generated revenue of EUR 2.3 million in 2009.



Stefan Säuberlich, chief executive officer of Solon SE: “Solon Inverters AG possesses a team of outstandingly skilled, highly experienced specialists in the field of inverter technology. We are delighted that, in the Delta Electronics Group, the company has found a new owner whose support and direction will open up new opportunities for its workforce and for taking its business forward."