EN ElectronicNetwork takes over Görmiller site in Schwandorf

In early October, German EMS-provider Görmiller Electronic GmbH filed for insolvency. At the end of last week the insolvency administrator Dr. Jochen Zaremba and the EN chairman of the board Mr. Klaus Kroesen informed that EN ElectronicNetwork AG had acquired the Görmiller site in Schwandorf with immediate effect.

Through the acquisition of the Görmiller site in Schwandorf, EN ElectronicNetwork AG continues developing its unique selling proposition which is the regional closeness to its customers in different parts of Germany. In addition to the already existing four sites in Eberbach, Bad Hersfeld, Bonn and Hamburg, now also Schwandorf in the Upper Palatinate is part of the Electronic Network.



"Our task is now to gain the trust of the existing Görmiller customers and to continue developing the customer relationships", explains Mr. Klaus Kroesen, chairman of the board of EN ElectronicNetwork AG.



"The customers of Görmiller were relieved once they heard that the Schwandorf plant will be one of their reliable suppliers also in future“, empahsizes the insolvency administrator Dr. Zaremba.