Hella increases stake in Docter Optics

Hella intends to increase its stake in Docter Optics GmbH in Neustadt/Thüringen (Germany) by acquiring the shares of Rodenstock Technologie Holding therefore making it the majority shareholder.

The process is currently subject to approval by the monopolies and mergers authorities.



Hella intends to further develop the successful development of Docter Optics together with the managing directors involved in the company. Docter Optics will continue to operate as an independent company. Focus will fall on the further development of projection lenses based on the requirements of the rapid development of new LED lighting technologies in vehicle headlights. The aim is also to utilise the commercial potential of the non-automotive division further.