Iteq: A while to repair fire damage in Taiwanese plant

A fire on December 10, 2010 damaged a production unit at CCL manufacturer Iteq in Taiwan. It may take longer than expected to get back to normal production.

It may take up to 15, if not 30 days, before Taiwan-based CCL manufacturer Iteq can resume normal production activities at the company's Pingcheng No. 2 plant, reports DigiTimes. The facility was damaged by a fire which broke out on December 10, 2010.



Although the capacity of the facility only accounts for 4% of total of Iteq's production capacity, customers may look for other suppliers. Nanya Plastics, Elite Material and Taiwan Union Technology (TUC) could be benefiting, the report continues.