RUAG with new production hall in Switzerland

The cornerstone of the new production hall 8 is being laid at RUAG’s site in Emmen (Switzerland). The new building will first be used as part of the upgrade program for the Swiss Air Force’s fifteen TH89 Super Puma transport helicopters.

RUAG Real Estate is building a new, state-of-the-art production hall (Hall 8) in Emmen for RUAG’s Military Aviation Business Unit at a cost of around CHF 10 million. Hall 8 is set to enter use in summer 2011 as part of the ongoing series upgrade programme for the Swiss Air Force’s fifteen TH89 Super Puma transport helicopters.



"Hall 8 is, in many ways, an investment in our future. It is a sign of our continued commitment to Central Switzerland, and particularly Emmen, which is very important to us and is where we are expanding the activities of the Aviation Division and its Military Aviation Business Unit. This modernization for series production for the Swiss Air Force will also benefit other international customers, our employees, suppliers and thus the entire regio", says Dr Lukas Braunschweiler, CEO of RUAG Holding Ltd.