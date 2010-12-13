EB with layoffs and temporary layoffs in Finland

Elektrobit (EB) will dismiss and temporarily dismiss personnel in Finland after concluding the personnel negotiations with its personnel in Elektrobit Wireless Communications Ltd and Elektrobit Corporation.

As the result of the negotiations EB will dismiss 60 employees and temporarily dismiss 85 employees in Wireless Solutions Business and EB corporate functions based on financial and production-related reasons. The temporary dismissals are going to be indefinite but estimated to remain in force until August 1, 2011.



The dismissals and temporary dismissals will affect all EB's offices in Finland located in Espoo, Kajaani, Oulu, and Tampere. At the beginning of the negotiations the estimated number of dismissals or temporary dismissals was approximately 150 at the maximum. After the personnel reductions EB employs approximately 1'520 persons of which approximately 500 in Finland.