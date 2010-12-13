Foxconn already has 1 million staff in China

The EMS-provider Foxconn is seemingly becoming a tapeworm, gobbling up everything in its way. The Giant among the electronics manufacturers of this world now has over 1 million staff in China alone. And there is more to come.

The EMS production partner of Apple - and a fair number of other electronics companies - currently employs 1 million staff in its Chinese production facilities alone. New reports talk of still new facilities in Hunan, which in turn will need more staff. Additional to that, the company also profits from a strong demand for the Christmas season.



However, it does not end here. The company aims for 1.3 million workers in China by the end of next year.